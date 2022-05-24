Nigerian music star turned politician, Banky W, has won the PDP House of Representative Primaries for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

In a chat, an aide of the singer, Kennedy Salami, stated that Banky W had a landslide victory.

Salami said, “We have just concluded the elections and he has won. We secured the ticket for the House Representatives of Eti-Osa PDP. So, we are moving on to the next. It was a landslide; we won 28 to 3 votes.”

In April, the music star announced on social media that he was once again aiming to represent the people of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

He tweeted, “We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move.”

Source: Legit.ng