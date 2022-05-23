Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has made a powerful prediction on who will be the next governor of Enugu

Speaking during the visit of Prof. Bart Nnaji, a former minister, to Adoration Ministry, Enugu, on Sunday, May 22, Mbaka said it will be one of his children

However, the cleric said he will work against the next governor if he uses his office to oppress the people

According to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, on Sunday, May 22, one of his children will emerge as Enugu state's next governor in 2023.

Mbaka made this prediction when a former minister of power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, worshipped at AMEN on Sunday, The Nation reports.

The cleric said at the moment he is praying for God to grant the sitting governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, "the wisdom, the grace, the favour to select a man after God’s own heart”.

The man of God also said he will lead a major protest against whoever emerges as governor and oppresses the people afterward.

His words:

“We are welcoming my son, Prof Bart Nnaji. He is one of the governorship aspirants in Enugu and he has come to be with us. He is a great son of Wawa, a great man in the land of Umuode, a power generator. It will be well with you. My prayer for you is that the will of God be done.

“One of my children will become the governor after Gburugburu.

“We are also praying for Gburugburu so that God will give him the wisdom, the grace, the favour to select a man after God’s own heart. That is my prayer for him in Jesus' name.

“We don’t need terrorism in this state. We don’t want to hear that this one is in this cult while the other person is in another cult and then a cult war will start. They are all our children but we need a father to be governor so he will bring the entire Enugu together. Anyone who enters Enugu will know that he has entered a land of peace."

