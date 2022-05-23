On Sunday, May 22, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party conducted its primary elections for the positions of the State House of Assembly and of the House of Representatives

Pat Asadu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the house of representatives, has lost his bid to return to the national assembly in 2023.

On Sunday, May 22, the legislator representing Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency was defeated at the party’s primary election in Enugu state, The Cable reports.

The lawmaker lost his return ticket to a former chairman of the PDP, Engr. Vitta Abba.

Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu got 2 votes only out of 111 votes. Photo credit: Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu

Source: Facebook

Hon. Pat Asadu's journey from 2007 till date

From 2000 until 2006, he served as commissioner for land and housing, science and technology, health, agriculture, environment, and special duties in Enugu state.

Having first been elected to the house of representatives in 2007, Asadu was seeking to return to the national assembly for the fifth time.

The votes

With only two votes, Asadu finished third in the election held in Nsukka LGA of the state.

Vita Abba won the contest with 91 votes, while Clinton Isiwu came second with 11 votes.

Chinedu Onu, the returning officer, said three other hopefuls — Chidi Obetta, Aniegbulam Ezeugwu and Chukuemeka Asogwa — got one vote each.

According to the election committee chairman, 111 delegates participated in the exercise, but four of the votes were voided.

The winner, Engr. Vitta Abba speaks

After he was declared winner, Abba said his constituency stands to benefit if he eventually gets elected in 2013.

Abba said:

“This victory is a victory for PDP; victory for justice and victory for democracy in our constituency. I thank all delegates and the party for finding me worthy to fly the party’s flag in 2023."

Source: Legit.ng