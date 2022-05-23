The clamour for the next president to emerge from the southeast zone has been a long agitation from the people of the zone

Presidential aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress have decided to unite for the sole interest of the region ahead of the 2023 election

The leaders met at the Abuja residence of former Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday, May 22 and resolved to unite across party lines to work for the emergence of Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023

Seven presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from the southeast region of Nigeria have resolved to support any aspirant from the region who gets the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

The aspirants stated this during their meeting on Sunday, May 22, at the Abuja home of Rochas Okorocha, one of the aspirants.

Premium Times reports that a former minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu chaired the meeting.

Southeastern presidential aspirants under the auspices of the ruling APC, had a review meeting under the chairmanship of Ogbonnaya Onu on Sunday, May 22. Photo credit: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

The APC aspirants who attended the meeting

Mr Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state and senator, and former Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba attended the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Others are former president of the Nigerian Senate, Ken Nnamani, and a female aspirant, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

The Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi, is said to have attended the meeting via zoom.

The aspirants, in a communique, commended Nigerians who have given their support to the region’s aspiration to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The communique read in part:

“That in furtherance of these commitments, all aspirants here commit to align with any of the South-east aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.

The aspirants said the South-east appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and its National Working Committee for their commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all the parts of the country in the “governance architecture.”

Background

There have been calls from southeast leaders that the region should be allowed to produce a president for the first time in 2023.

Some leaders of the region have argued that the emergence of a Nigerian president from the southeast would end the Biafra agitation and the insecurity in the region.

Both the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two dominant political parties in Nigeria, have been under pressure to pick their presidential candidates from the southeast.

The APC is yet to take a formal decision on zoning its presidential ticket to the region, while the PDP has thrown its ticket open.

Days to party primaries, Okorocha, other APC presidential aspirants from southeast region meet

Southeast presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are currently in a closed-door meeting.

It was reported that the aspirants from the southeast extraction are having a meeting at the Abuja residence of a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Although the details of the meeting which was said to have started at about 3.45 pm are not yet known, an aide to the former governor revealed that the agenda is focused on picking a consensus candidate among the aspirants from the zone.

2023 presidency: Big blow for Atiku, other PDP members as Governor Wike releases bombshell

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party and Nigerians at large had earlier been urged to be wary of those who betrayed the party in 2015.

The call was made by Governor Nyesom Wike who warned that the alleged betrayals are contesting for the presidency in 2023.

According to the governor, those presidential aspirants should rather be held responsible for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to power.

Source: Legit.ng