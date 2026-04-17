Miss Amaris, a young Ekiti State University (EKSU) graduate has recorded her academic journey as she finished with a first-class degree

The young graduate took to social media to give a detailed account of her GPA in all her semesters

The highlight of her academic journey was her performance in her final years, where she recorded steady 5.0 GPA

A young Ekiti State University (EKSU) graduate, Miss Amaris has become an online sensation after finishing with a first-class degree.

The graduate took to her TikTok page to share a breakdown of her results from 100 level to 400 level. Her story proves the saying "it is not how you start, but how you finish."

An EKSU graduate who started with a 3.95 GPA finishes with first class degree. Photo credit: Miss Amaris/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her first semester of 100 level, the EKSU student recorded a GPA of 3.95. While many would consider this a solid result, it was not the case with Amaris. She tagged it as "Big suffer."

Rather than settle for a Second Class Upper, the EKSU scholar pushed further. Her results showed a consistent upward trajectory:

100L Second Semester: 4.48 GPA

200L First Semester: 4.50 GPA (Hitting the First Class benchmark)

200L Second Semester: 4.91

EKSU graduate records perfect 5.0 GPA

The highlight of her academic journey was her performance in her final years. Despite facing what she described as "dangerous papers" in her 300 level, she bounced back to hit a perfect 5.0 GPA in her second semester.

An EKSU graduate records her academic journey as she finished with a first-class degree. Photo credit: Miss Amaris/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She remarkably maintained this perfection throughout her entire 400 level, recording back-to-back 5.0 GPAs to secure her spot among the university’s elite graduates.

She captioned the TikTok video:

"*Never too late to lock in*

From a 3.95 to a 5.0 GPA.

Switching courses and having to restart from 100 level again took a toll on me and drained my strength, until I got a call from my parents encouraging me and promising heaven and earth if I could make them proud.

They gave me that heaven and earth, and I’m so happy I made them proud 🥹

1:1 😂✌️

Got my 4.51 from 300l second semester and decided to use 400l to top it🤭

4.61 CGPA

First class honors

BSC PHYSIOLOGY 🎓✨"

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions to EKSU graduate's consistent 5.0 GPA

The EKSU graduate's academic achievement and record generated reactions in the comments section. Legit.ng collated some of the reactions:

Emma commented:

"Started with second class upper, now I’m hitting lower. God abeg."

tanasha money said:

"Pls how did you do it? Because I am struggling in my 100level."

Ada wrote:

"I started with a gp of 2.00 buh right now I’m in 3.54 cgpa not fully there buh I guess I’ll still boost in this my 300 levels though."

ginikaolua commented:

"Omg heyyyyy. I saw you in Ibadan when you were taking your pictures! Told you you looked amazing!! I thought it was for your collection, didn’t know it was for something even more amazing! Congrats girl!🥹❤️❤️You did that!"

EKSU graduate without coursemates shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has shared her personal experience in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

The young lady spoke about how lecturers treated her and how students from other departments reacted to her situation.

Source: Legit.ng