The waiting is finally over as the All Progressive Congress (APC) announced the schedule for its screening for presidential aspirants

Favourite contenders like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi will also be screened

It was gathered that the screening exercise will be held in Abuja at the Conference Hall of Transcorp Hilton

FCT, Abuja - The trio of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi have been billed to undergo screening on Tuesday, May 24.

According to NewTelegraph, the trio will be screened alongside other aspirants at the Conference Hall of Transcorp, Abuja by a seven-man panel constituted from six geo-political zones and the national working committee (NWC) chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

Source: Twitter

APC NWC to screen 24 aspirants

Legit.ng gathered that the NWC presidential screening will examine the documents, background, and suitability of the 24 out of the 28 aspirants who submitted their nomination forms by the deadline of May 13.

APC National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Arugungu confirmed that the screening was shifted from Monday to Tuesday.

Those who have announced withdrawal from the contest but have not formally informed the party may be included in the exercise, Arugungu said.

“As far as the party is concerned all the 28 aspirants that paid and picked the forms for the nomination as Presidential aspirants, nobody has formally written to us that he has withdrawn his aspiration,” he explained.

“All the forms of the 28 aspirants will be taken to the screening committee, not tomorrow (Monday), but on Tuesday, God willing, at Transcop Hilton Hotel.”

He said the panel will be constituted on Monday (today) “but we have to consult with our leaders before we make it public. By tomorrow (Monday) we will know who are the panellists.”

Furthermore, while other aspirants will be screened on Tuesday, May 24, the likes of Chris Ngige, minister for labour, employment and productivity, Timipre Sylva, minister for state petroleum resources and Godwin Emefiele the governor of central bank of Nigeria will not be screened.

Confirming this development, the spokesperson of the APC said failed to meet the deadline for the submission of their nomination forms.

2023 presidency: Buhari speaks on ex-minister becoming his successor

Meanwhile, President Buhari has noted that it would be a legacy to the country if one of them succeeded him.

President Buhari's remark was based on the belief that any of the outgoing ministers who inherit his seat in 2023 will serve Nigeria with the same competence they have shown while in his cabinet.

The president, in a Facebook post released by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide, was quoted to have said:

''I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.''

2023: President Buhari has a preferred candidate, Adesina declares

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has his favorite candidate that he will be rooting for at the presidential polls in 2023.

This was revealed by his media aide, Femi Adesina during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ monitored by Daily Trust on Thursday.

Adesina during the interview said he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but was insistent that his boss has a preferred candidate but has refused to make it known.

Source: Legit.ng