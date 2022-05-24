Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osinbajo, the wives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo respectively paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national secretariat in Abuja.

The first and second ladies held a closed-door meeting with the APC's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday, May 23, The Cable reports.

Aisha Buhari hand Dolapo had a closed-door meeting with Adamu recently (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Aisha told journalists after the talk that the meeting was to congratulate the party's new National Working Committee (NWC).

Even more, Aisha disclosed that she and Dolapo alongside other women were at the secretariat to seek support for females from the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Quoting the first lady, a publication of Daily Trust said:

“We are here to congratulate the party’s chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women, they should not be forgotten.”

The newspaper also quoted the women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, as saying:

“The First Lady is here with her team to congratulate the national chairman for the opportunity God has given him to head the party and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally not to forget women.”

Photos of the meeting were shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide, on Monday.

See the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng