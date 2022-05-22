The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, May 22, announced that it had postponed the date for the screening exercise for all its 2023 presidential aspirants.

The party made the announcement through a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka.

Morka in the statement seen by Legit.ng said that a new date for the APC's screening exercise would be announced shortly by the ruling party.

The exercise had earlier been scheduled to take place on Monday, May 23 but the recent development means that the aspirants would have to wait for a new date for the screening.

Apologising to the aspirants and all members of the party over the new development, Morka said that the AOC regrets any inconvenience the postponement of the screening exercise could have caused anyone.

