Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a series of posts advising men to always remember they are the prize and the provider in relationships

The actor warned men against becoming too weak and forgetting who they were created to be because of love, telling them not to be fools

Netizens reacted strongly to his posts, with many linking his advice to his marriage to Judy Austin and separation from ex-wife May Edochie

Once celebrated for his long-term marriage to ex-wife May, Yul Edochie has now taken a sharp turn with controversial marital advice. The Nollywood actor and politician recently took to his X account to share a series of posts directed at men.

Just hours after suggesting men should dump disrespectful wives, he reminded them that they are the ultimate prize in any relationship.

Yul Edochie advises men to remember they are the prize and provider as he shares fresh relationship posts that spark reactions online. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie argued that men are providers and protectors, and forgetting this fact often leads to a heavy price. He told his followers that whenever a man forgets he is the prize, he ends up paying the price for his foolishness.

The actor urged his male fans to love their women without becoming fools, warning that if anyone becomes a fool for love, he will be punished.

"Men, always remember you’re the prize.

You’re the provider.

You’re the protector.

YOU ARE THE PRIZE.

Never forget that.

Whenever a man forgets he’s the prize, he ends up paying the price for his foolishness."

He said he believes that men are getting too weak because of love and urged them to learn the game instead of blaming women for playing or deceiving them.

Netizens have reacted quite swiftly to these new posts from the actor. Many believe his latest comments are quite ironic, considering the public drama surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin and his separation from May Edochie.

The movie star is currently being dragged by many who feel his advice does not match his own personal life choices.

Check out his posts below:

Netizens drag Yul Edochie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@miss_chidel said:

"Since May left you, your life never remained the same.. from odogwu to odiegwu"

@chizaram. commented:

"Respecting you is not the problem but are you worthy of the respect??.....so while you were busy disrespecting the vows you made to your wife with Judy you still expect May to respect you????!!😂😂😂"

@jennifer_nordin wrote:

"😂😂 mnnn Judy it looks like you need to bring back your ogene dancing shoes 👞 and set your ring light. Odiegwu has been shouting respect up and down since how many days now, you better come out and dance for him to calm him down."

@alhaja_wendy reacted:

"The one that respected you gave you everything . What did you do to her?"

@grace_computershub said:

"Once you experience heartbreak. Relationship quotes go full ur mouth."

Yul Edochie tells men they are getting too weak these days as his marriage advice posts trigger massive reactions from netizens. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks on ADC coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie reacted to a recent interview granted by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The actor took to X on Thursday, April 16, where he criticised members of the African Democratic Congress, questioning their past records in government.

He also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu while reacting to a protest organised by members of the political group.

Source: Legit.ng