A legal practitioner has offered a detailed explanation about the bail condition that the Federal High Court in Abuja gave to businessman Linus Williams, widely known as Blord

While noting that Blod was granted bail on self-recognisance, he pointed out that the court ordered the businessman to deposit his international passport as part of his bail condition

In an educative post on social media, the lawyer mentioned the condition that could make the court return Blord's international passport

Barrister Atanda Olatunji, a Nigerian lawyer and founder of The People's Parliament Facebook page, where he teaches law and order, has reacted to Blord being granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, April 17.

Blord had been in custody at Kuje prison for 15 days following his arraignment on April 1, on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Barrister Atanda speaks in detail about Blord's bail condition. Photo Credit: Ullstein Bild, Facebook/Omoyele Sowore

Source: Getty Images

Lawyer explains Blord's bail condition

Explaining Blord's bail condition on his Facebook page shortly after it was granted, Barrister Atanda stated that the businessman was granted bail on self-recognition but was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court.

Shedding light on its implication under the Nigerian law, Barrister Atanda explained that it implies Blord would regain his freedom without needing people to stand as surety for him or any bond.

Barrister Atanda added that it also means that the court deems him a prominent citizen with high social standing, whose presence alone is assured.

"Bail has been granted to Blord on self-recognizance.

"However, the court ordered that he deposit his international passport as part of his bail condition.

"What does it mean to be granted bail of self-recognizance under Nigerian law?

"This means, Blord will be released without any need for people to stand for him as surety or any bail bond amount like millions of Naira as bail bond.

"The court recognise him as prominent citizen with high social standing, whose presence alone is considered guaranteed..."

On the other hand, Blord cannot leave the country for the time being, and the lawyer wrote that he would only get his international passport back if there is a very serious reason, like a medical or very urgent business one.

"But Blord will not be able to travel out of Nigeria for now cos he will drop his international passport with the court.

"He can only get back his international passport when there is a compelling reason like Medical Reasons or very Urgent Business reason, but the court will give him one or two conditions before the court will release his international passport back to him.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse," the lawyer submitted.

Barrister Atanda breaks down Blord's bail condition. Photo Credit: Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

See the lawyer's Facebook post below:

Blord: Lawyer's explanation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's explanation below:

Alex Akinfemisoye said:

"Thank you Atanda for teaching us law.

"With a these law info wey I don learn from u I fit go buy lawyer cloth now."

Donatus Alexander said:

"One is highly recognized as a prominent citizen by the Nigerian court and the other person as what ? God bless B' Lord.

"He can travel outside the country to do his buisness it's clearly stated " with a reason " , his buisness trips are strong. reason and the Nigerian court no dey use person source of income play.

"Kudos to our judiciary today."

Olatunde Olayinka said:

"So like me now, na country arrest i dey since I was born, cos I never stepped out of Nigeria before. Abeg, make somebody come bail me oo."

Hit Gold in Real Estate said:

"I been think say na only big politicians dey get that self recognition privilege. The court have just verified BLORD as a true big name in Nigeria. That one alone is a big win for the young man and his brand."

Daniel Jude said:

"Atanda for someone to be recognized as a PROMINENT CITIZEN Na small tin Eeeeh.

"As for he no go travel outside no worries he can still control him biznes from him toilet.

"But watch hw dem go return dat passport while de case still dey court."

How Blord was brought to Abuja court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had shown how prison officials brought Blord to the Federal High Court, Abuja, for his bail hearing.

A clip showed Blord being escorted to the court after he alighted from the prison vehicle with other officials of the prison facility.

Blord wore an Igbo traditional attire with a carved, decorative staff called nkpara or mkpọ in Igbo. The businessman was captured all smiles where he sat in the court, as he shook hands with people.

Source: Legit.ng