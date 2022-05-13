Emerging reports have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has his favorite candidate that he will be rooting for at the presidential polls in 2023.

This was revealed by his media aide, Femi Adesina during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ monitored by Daily Trust on Thursday.

Adesina during the interview said he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but was insistent that his boss has a preferred candidate but has refused to make it known.

During the interview, Adesina also spoke on the ongoing ASUU strike which has left university students at home for several weeks.

Adesina said:

“In a previous interview when the president was asked whether he had a favorite candidate, he answered yes; but he will not mention him because mischief may happen to that person.

“That shows you that the president himself is interested in the process and he has a preferred candidate; but whether he will impose his candidate is what you can no determine at the moment.”

Adesina also added that following the resignation of some cabinet members, the president is on the brink of replacing them in due time.

It will be recalled that some ministers vying for political offices have already tendered their resignation and they include minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba.

Source: Legit.ng