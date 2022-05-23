The Senate's chief whip, Orji Kalu, has advised Nigerians to disregard claims that Senate President Ahmad Lawan has dropped his presidential ambition

Kalu who said he wants Lawan to emerge APC candidate at the primary disclosed that the Senate's boss is still seriously consulting with APC delegates

The senator added that if Lawan becomes Nigeria's president in 2023, there is sure to be justice for the southeast

Kano - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to claims and unconfirmed reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan has dropped his presidential bid for other hopefuls like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senate's chief whip who spoke on the issue via his Facebook page on Sunday, May 22, called on Nigerians and party members to disregard the viral reports.

Kalu said he and other APC stakeholders will make sure Lawan wins the party's presidential primary (Photo: DrAhmadLawan, @tsg2023, @ProfOsinbajo)

Kalu said by 1 am on Sunday, he and other delegates of the APC were still in Kano while Lawan was making consultations ahead of the presidential primary.

The former Abia governor said he and other stakeholders on Lawan's team are working tirelessly to make sure he emerges as the APC's presidential candidate.

Speaking further, Kalu claimed that Lawan's victory is the only alternative for justice in the southeast.

He wrote:

"As at 1 am this morning, we were still in Kano for delegates consultation ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

"Kindly disregard the social media news that Senator Ahmad Lawan has dropped his presidential ambition.

"We are working tirelessly to make sure that Lawan emerges as our presidential candidate. His emergence is the only alternative justice to southeast."

See photos of the said consultation in Kano below:

