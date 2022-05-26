Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has continued to take daring and bold moves as he seeks to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Ahead of the presidential primary, Osinbajo visited Lagos, his political benefactor Tinubu's state, to meet with his supporters

The vice president said he is confident of getting the massive support of delegates to defeat Tinubu, Amaechi, Fayemi and other contenders in the presidential race

Lagos - Ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, May 25, met with his supporters in Lagos state, assuring them that he will beat other presidential contenders at the exercise.

The primary is scheduled to hold from Sunday, May 29, till Monday, May 30, in Abuja.

VP Yemi Osinbajo expressed hope of emerging the APC's presidential candidate in 2023. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Among Osinbajo's contenders are the former Lagos governor and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello, and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

APC presidential primary: We will win, says Osinbajo

PM News reported that Osinbajo told his supporters in Lagos that he was in the state which he called "home" to thank God "for all He has done and all He is yet to do."

He expressed hope that he would clinch the APC presidential ticket, adding the delegates will massively support him.

His words:

“I am not here for a campaign or for consultation, I just want to celebrate with my brothers and sisters in Lagos state.

"God will help us on Sunday and we will win. There is no doubt at all, we will win by the grace of God. And we will go on to win the general election for our party, the APC.

"I know that we will have massive support from all of our delegates."

My experiences will make me a better president, says Osinbajo

Osinbajo said that having served for seven years as the vice president of Nigeria, his experiences would enable him provide quality leadership for the nation.

According to him, in those seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari in many ways, ensured that I was exposed to everything about governing a complex and diverse country such as Nigeria.

“I have also acted as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at various times," he said.

He said God had allowed him to serve and gave him those experiences for a purpose, which definitely was to serve the nation further.

“The truth of the matter is that God does not make a mistake. That is the reason why God gave me all the experiences and that time has come," the VP added.

2023: Group calls for the adoption of VP Osinbajo as APC consensus candidate

Meanwhile, members of the incorporated trustee, Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI), have called for the adoption of the Vice President Osinbajo as the APC consensus candidate ahead of the ruling party's 2023 presidential primary election.

The eclectic group consists of intellectuals, professionals, politicians, businessmen/women, and entrepreneurs drawn across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Speaking at the briefing in Abuja, Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, national coordinator of LTI, said Osinbajo should be adopted the APC's consensus presidential flagbearer "given his proven capacity to lead; especially in this challenging time, we find ourselves as a nation."

