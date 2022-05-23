Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state thinks President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has done well since its inception

Umahi who is a presidential hopeful says President Buhari has laid down a fantastic blueprint for his successor

He also noted that the current state of insecurity could have worsened if not for the administrative brilliance of Buhari

At a critical time when Nigeria is facing a series of imbalances across the various sectors of the economy and governance, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has heaped praises on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The presidential hopeful under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) aired his opinion on Sunday, May 22 during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Governor Dave Umahi in Ebonyi state during his administrative visit. Photo: (Dave Umahi)

Source: Facebook

He said:

“In terms of naming all the indices that are needed now to improve on what Mr President has done because whether you like it or not, this President has done very well. If it is in infrastructure, security, economy, uniting Nigerians, I think God has helped him to do very well in each and every one of them."

As gathered by Legit.ng, Umahi reiterated his ambition to succeed President Buhari stating that the current dispensation of Nigerians wants to see the track record of any political aspirant vying for office.

Umahi boasted that his work can clearly speak for him as a legitimate aspirant to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC.

He said:

“Nigerians are very tired of political promises. They want to see evidence of what you have done. I have evidence of what I have done and I believe that what I have done could be replicated at the national level.”

Buhari has tackled insecurity well – Umahi

Umahi further added that the administration of President Buhari has tackled the incessant cases of insecurity well over the years.

He stated that Buhari’s presence as president was a prime factor that has helped subside the insecurity stating that it would have worsened if he was not in power.

He said:

“The security situation in the country, I have always told people that if we didn’t have the kind of President we have that is very humane and not vindictive, nobody knows where Nigeria would have been by now,” he restated.

“So, he has helped us tremendously in the security of the South-East. This thing started as a joke and today it is quite a big issue.”

