For Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, President Muhammadu Buhari has fared well in the nation's affairs, despite the poor security situation in the country

Evaluating the federal government’s handling of the nation’s security challenges, Umahi scored the Buhari’s regime high

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful earlier recommended that an Engineer should be given the opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

On Sunday, May 22, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi, praised the efforts of the current administration in handling the nation’s affairs.

Umahi, a frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in piloting Nigeria’s affairs since assuming office in 2015.

He further evaluated the federal government’s handling of the nation’s security challenges, scoring the current administration high, Channels TV reports.

Dave Umahi also argued that despite the poor security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well.

Source: Facebook

He said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics:

“In terms of naming all the indices that are needed now to improve on what Mr President has done because whether you like it or not, this President has done very well. If it is in infrastructure, security, economy, uniting Nigerians, I think God has helped him to do very well in each and every one of them."

“Nigerians are very tired of political promises. They want to see evidence of what you have done. I have evidence of what I have done and I believe that what I have done could be replicated at the national level.”

Umahi scored Buhari high over security challenges

Umahi believes that the security situation would have worsened if Buhari wasn’t on board, describing the Commander-in-Chief as one who is not vindictive.

“The security situation in the country, I have always told people that if we didn’t have the kind of President we have that is very humane and not vindictive, nobody knows where Nigeria would have been by now.

“So, he has helped us tremendously in the security of the South-East. This thing started as a joke and today it is quite a big issue.”

Ebonyi governor Umahi speaks against IPOB's agitation, takes group to the cleaners

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has described the agitation by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPBO) as nonsense.

It was reported that the governor blamed the growing violence in the southeast region on the agitation for secession by the proscribed IPOB group and its members.

Addressing some editors in the country, Umahi called on the Igbo people to exhibit some wisdom in bringing an end to the activities of the group in the southeast region.

