Unknown gunmen operating in Ebonyi state have killed the relatives of a local government chairman

The terrorists invaded the home of the government official and killed all those in his residence during the attack

The government official confirmed the attack saying those killed were his brother, his nephews, and the security guard in the house

Ekpaomaka - Gunmen have killed three relatives of the chairman of Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, Steve Orogwu.

According to The Nation newspaper, the terrorists stormed the chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka on Tuesday night, May 17 but didn’t meet him at home.

The Umahi-led government in Ebonyi is yet to officially comment on the incident.

Source: Twitter

The invaders shot three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty dead.

Orogwu confirmed the incident saying:

“They attacked my house at night and killed my elder brother and two of his sons and our security guard.”

It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims were taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Ebonyi police spokesperson Loveth Odah said she was away on an official assignment when contacted for comments.

How security operatives foiled sit-at-home in Abakaliki

New Telegraph newspaper reports that the Tuesday sit-at-home was not successful in Abakaliki as movements were reported.

According to the report, heavy police presence and that of other security agents helped maintain normalcy.

Gunmen order residents to observe sit-at-home over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

Recall that residents in Abakaliki were ordered by a gang of gunmen to observe sit-at-home as the state government prepared to receive President Muhammadu Buhari on an official visit to Ebonyi on Thursday, May 5.

The gunmen also threatened to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

They also insisted that President Buhari release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Soldiers kill four unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home in Aba

Meanwhile, four gunmen were killed on Wednesday, May 4 by soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

According to the report, the incident happened at about 2 pm yesterday at the Uratta, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The gunmen, wearing black attires, suddenly marched through popular streets and markets forcing traders and residents to comply with a two-day sit-at-home order slated for Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6.

