Governor Aminu Tambuwal has continued his tour of states across the country to seek the votes of PDP delegates

The governor recently visited neighbouring Delta and Edo states, as well as Imo in the southeast region

The Sokoto state governor used the opportunity to berate the Buhari-led administration, accusing the government of sidelining the southeast region

Owerri - Sokoto state governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal has continued his consultations with PDP delegates across the country.

On Thursday, May 20, the Sokoto state governor visited Delta, Edo and Imo states to meet with the delegates.

Governor Tambuwaland his team on arrival at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri. Photo credit: @TeamTambuwal

Source: Twitter

In Benin, the Edo state capital, the PDP chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi said:

“You know where I stand on this matter and it’s clear that I’m with my brother Governor Tambuwal.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Equally, former Imo state governor and leader of the PDP in Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha said that Tambuwal was the right person to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ihedioha said that Tambuwal had the capacity to fix the country and foster religious harmony between Christians and Muslims.

Speaking in Delta, Governor Tambuwal said:

“As delegates, we must be very conscious of the candidate we will choose because our actions will have direct consequences on the lives of those alive and those yet unborn.

“It’s a very sacred responsibility which we must emphasise with every sense of patriotism, commitment, and sincerity.

“I thank leaders like Governor Okowa for resolving the issue of rotation in our party the way it was resolved. Agreed the constitution of our party recognises rotation, but force majeure has made it compelling for the PDP to adopt the doctrine of necessity.

“In this case, the PDP said all presidential aspirants irrespective of where they are from can go to the field and canvass for votes and whoever wins will now be the flag bearer of our party. There is a lot of wisdom in what has been done and that’s why you can see that our party has been stable.

“The main objective for PDP is to win the election, how can we win the election, and who is that candidate that can deliver victory to our party.”

He said party leaders and delegates must watch out for indices such as the electability of the candidate and how the candidate can be appreciated, valued, and trusted by all the tendencies such as regional, religious, tribal, and age.

In Imo, Tambuwal said that the insecurity in the southeast was as a result of the exclusion of the people of the zone from the Buhari-led administration

According to him, the people of the zone feel cheated that Buhari left them in the scheme of things in his regime.

He added:

“Buhari has shortchanged the southeast. I was the one who advised Saraki to choose Ike Enweremadu to become his deputy in 2015.

“There is a complete case of exclusion of the people of the southeast. The head of the ten most important parastatals are not from the southeast, including the CBN governor. None of the service chiefs are from the southeast.

“The president, the vice president, the Senate president, the deputy senate president, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and his deputy are not from the southeast. Under my watch that can’t happen. Every part of this country will be carried along.

“Southeast and Imo state, in particular, can’t be excluded. The PDP will win back Imo when I become president. Igbo people are industrial. You will find a partner in me.

“We are working together with our brothers in Sokoto. We have restored normalcy now in Sokoto state. I will be a president for all Nigerians.”

Interacting with delegates in Edo, Tambuwal advised them not to cast their votes on the basis of primordial sentiments during the forthcoming presidential primary.

2023: Bode George says Aminu Tambuwal has come of age to be president

In a related development, a prominent leader of the PDP, Chief Olabode George has said Governor Tambuwal has come of age to be president of Nigeria.

The Lagos state PDP strongman stated this while receiving Governor Tambuwal at his private office in Ikoyi.

Speaking further, Chief George added that Governor Tambuwal possesses the right character, competence, and temperament to handle a multi-dynamic and complex Nigeria.

2023: I’ll strengthen Amotekun, restructure Nigeria - Tambuwal

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently said he would strengthen the southwest regional security network popularly called Amotekun as well as restructure the country.

The Sokoto state governor made the comment while engaging PDP delegates in Osun and Ogun states on Wednesday, May 18.

Speaking at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, Tambuwal said insecurity is a big issue, and strengthening Amotekun for proper policing and possible adoption as state police is a major part of his plan.

Source: Legit.ng