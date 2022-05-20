Chief Olabode George has said Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto has come of age to be president of Nigeria

The former PDP vice chairman said Governor Tambuwal's experience as a governor and former Speaker will come in handy for Nigeria

Chief George also stated that Tambuwal has the right character, competence, and temperament to handle Nigeria

Lagos - A prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has said leading presidential aspirant of the party, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has come of age to be president of Nigeria.

The Lagos state PDP strongman stated this while receiving Governor Tambuwal at his private office in Ikoyi.

Governor Tambuwal interacting with Chief George during the visit. Photo credit: @TeamTambuwal

Source: Twitter

He went down memory lane to 2014 when he urged Tambuwal who was then-Speaker of the House of Representatives to run for Sokoto state governorship in place of the presidency.

His words:

“Let me take you back a bit. In 2014, you came to me and said, Oga, I want to run for presidency but I remember telling you 'kadan-kadan' that the time is not ripe yet and you should go for Sokoto governorship instead which you did. Now, the time has come. Governor Tambuwal, now you are ready for the presidency.”

Speaking further, Chief George added that Governor Tambuwal possesses the right character, competence, and temperament to handle a multi-dynamic and complex Nigeria.

In Ondo, Governor Tambuwal was received by the immediate deputy governor of the state, Agbola Ajayi as well as the state PDP chairman, Fatai Adams.

He said:

“I appeal to your conscience to be fair to your party and the people of Nigeria. Do not compromise under any guise the trust given to you to go and nominate people that can win the election for our party.

“If we want to win 2023, you have a task for supporting a ticket that is electable and a pan Nigerian ticket. Ondo will play a central role in our government.”

The presidential hopeful said he is a pan Nigerian that would deliver the dividends of democracy that Nigerians had been yearning for.

The governor stated that he believes in the devolution of powers to the state and local governments.

Engaging delegates in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Tambuwal said he would ensure that equity and transparency reign if given the opportunity to get the PDP ticket and wins the presidential election.

He said that insecurity and other challenges would be addressed to ensure that the lives and property of every Nigerian were secured.

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently said he would strengthen the southwest regional security network popularly called Amotekun as well as restructure the country.

The Sokoto state governor made the comment while engaging PDP delegates in Osun and Ogun states on Wednesday, May 18.

Speaking at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo, Tambuwal said insecurity is a big issue and strengthening Amotekun for proper policing and possible adoption as state police is a major part of his plan.

Recall that Governor Tambuwal recently declared that only a pan-Nigerian candidate like him can return the PDP to power at the federal level in 2023.

The governor made the statement while interacting with Bayelsa PDP delegates in Yenagoa on Tuesday, May 17.

Tambuwal said the party must get it right by voting for someone with a pan-Nigerian mindset, right temperament, character, and competence to run a dynamic Nigeria.

