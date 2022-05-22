Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has reiterated that he will pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring

Tambuwal, PDP presidential aspirant and Sokoto state governor also said he will look into the devolution of power, and fiscal federalism

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also asked PDP delegates to consider him based on his age and competence

Asaba - Governor of Sokoto state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal on Friday, May 20 said the next president of the country must pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring, devolution of power, and fiscal federalism.

Tambuwal who stated this in Asaba, the Delta state capital while addressing PDP delegates said that without addressing the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country cannot move forward.

Okowa and Tambuwal share a joke during the meeting in Asaba. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I believe that the next president of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It's high time we sat down and engage on how best we can achieve efficient management and governance of the country so that Nigeria can work for all of us.

“I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to states and local governments.

“I believe that for us to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit the issue of state police and strengthen the security architecture of communities and the state level to ensure lasting peace in the country.”

The former House of Representatives Speaker said he understood all the issues bedeviling the Nigerian nation, assuring he would partner with stakeholders to resolve and find solutions to Nigeria's problems.

He added:

“We must have a president of Nigeria that can speak to Nigerians, that can engage and discuss and find solutions to Nigeria's problems.

“So I assure you by the grace of God when we get the mandate of our party, and we eventually win the elections, it is going to be a partnership between the federating units and the federal government at the centre.

“All of these we can achieve if we have a president who understands the constitution and has friends across the country to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I am the youngest among the aspirants in the PDP and I appeal to our leaders and delegates to consider me to change the narrative for our dear country.”

He thanked leaders and stakeholders of the state PDP for their support for Governor Okowa culminating in his massive achievements in empowerment and job creation, healthcare delivery, education, and infrastructural transformation of Delta like never before.

He described Okowa as a leader and a leading voice of wisdom for the party and country.

On his part, Governor Okowa said Tambuwal was a true friend of Delta and lauded him for his outstanding accomplishments in his state's health and education sector.

2023: I’ll partner Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria as president - Tambuwal

Tambuwal had on Saturday, May 22 said if elected president in the 2023 general election, his administration would partner with the Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria.

He said the partnership would focus more on skill acquisition programmes to engage Nigerians, especially the youths irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious placement to douse the agitations and other criminal activities across the country.

The Sokoto governor stated this when he addressed the Anambra PDP delegates ahead of the party's national convention in Awka, Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng