Presidential hopeful, Ahmad Lawan has revealed what yardstick Nigerians should use to judge him regarding his aspiration

According to the Senate President, his qualifications speaks volume, not the state he hailed from

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that about nine candidates in the 2023 presidential race at the moment, are ready to step down for Senate President Ahmed Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says Nigerians should judge him by his qualifications and not by where he comes from.

Lawan said he is running for president as a Nigerian and not as a northern candidate, The Cable reports.

He disclosed it is not abnormal for a senator to become president.

Lawan said Nigerians should judge me by my qualifications not by where I come from.

Lawan's statement

Lawan said this when he visited Katsina to consult Aminu Masari, governor of the state, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, May 19.

“I am not running as a northern aspirant because the impression created is that I’m a northern aspirant or that northerners are saying they are not going to allow power to the South.

“I’m not running as a northern candidate. I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant and therefore I come with all my qualifications for that office and people should judge me on the basis of what I have to offer.

“We have been around for sometime. Thank God, from 2019, we have been working with the President of our Party, President Muhammadu Buhari, very closely. I know and I understand most of the national issues that we deal with."

Lawan said Nigerians should judge him by his qualifications not by where I come from.

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Kalu had earlier withdrawn from the presidential race and backed Lawan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu's associate reveals another party APC chieftain plans to join, gives condition

In another news, an associate of Tinubu had said the APC presidential hopeful had concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries schemed against him.

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

Although he noted that APC remains the primary platform Tinubu intends to actualize his presidential ambition; other options including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would be explored if the primaries come short of transparency and credibility.

