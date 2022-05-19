Ahead of the APC's presidential primary, one of the aspirants, Governor Muhammad Badaru, may step down for Rotimi Amaechi

Badaru while hosting the former minister of transportation in Dutse, Jigawa, said he cannot contest against him

The governor also told the APC delegates in the northern state that he is ready to drop his presidential ambition for Amaechi

Dutse, Jigawa state - Muhammad Badaru, the governor of Jigawa state, says he is not going to contest for the party’s presidential ticket against the immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The governor made this known to the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the state at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, in the presence of Amaechi, Premium Times reported.

Jigawa Governor Muhammad Badaru said he is prepared to drop his presidential interest for Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Badaru said he was prepared to drop his interest in the party’s ticket for the former minister.

His words:

“Some of you might begin to think that (Mr) Badaru is also a presidential aspirant, but I assure that there is no contest between me and (Mr) Amaechi. This is because we belong to one father (President Muhammadu Buhari) and we respect our father and for sure, we will move in one direction.

“We are both the children of President Muhammadu Buhari, who loves us dearly, respects us and in whatever we do, certainly, must have the blessing and that blessing we respect.

“So Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of (Mr) Amaechi because we are the children of President Buhari, so on that day, it’s either I run or he runs, but for sure, I cannot run against him.”

Vote for me because of my competence - Amaechi

Earlier, the former minister appealed to the APC delegates in Jigawa to vote for him because of his competence

He challenged the delegates not to vote for him because he is a southerner or northerner but because he is the only Nigerian among all the contestants for the presidency that has both the legislative and executive experiences, saying he understands Nigeria better.

Ameachi, while addressing the delegates, said:

“Judge me by past records, not what people think and say I am. I have to be the president of Nigeria because of trajectory.”

Source: Legit.ng