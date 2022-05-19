Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some governors are making big moves to secure the votes of not only prominent party stalwarts but also the votes of the people in the polity

In achieving this, they make consultations within the political space and among notable leaders who can support their presidential ambition in the forthcoming general election

In a recent move, some presidential aspirants paid a visit to Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, in Katsina

It is a few months to the 2023 general elections and presidential aspirants have continued to make consultations regarding their aspirations and personal interest in the affair of the nation.

Some of the aspirants are major contenders for the two major political parties in Nigeria, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A few days before the party primaries scheduled to hold later this month, presidential aspirants have continued to pay courtesy visits to the matriarch Hajia Aya Dada Yar'Adua, the mother of Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and former President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Yar'Adua's mother in Katsina.

Legit.ng observed that most of the aspirants gunning for the presidency had visited the widow for blessing during their visit to Katsina state.

Below is a list of some of the aspirants who have visited the mother of former President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

On the sideline of his visit to the Katsina Emirate on Sunday, January 30, 2022, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, paid a courtesy visit to the mother of late President Umar Musa Yar' Adua, Hajiya Yar’Adua in her home.

The Yaradua dynasty is considered one of the major political power brokers in northern Nigeria and beyond. The visit is therefore considered by many as a masterstroke ahead of the 2023 election.

Peter Obi visited Yar'Adua's mother in Katsina.

Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra state, and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the matriarch Hajia Aya Dada Yar'Adua, the mother Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and former President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Obi visited her after meeting with PDP stakeholders in Katsina state on Sunday, May 15.

Atiku Abubakar visited Yar'Adua's mother in Katsina.

Atiku Abubakar

Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, May 18, visited Hajiya Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of former President, Musa Yar’Adua in Katsina.

Vice President Atiku Abubakar often refers to her as his 'political mother'.

This was part of his campaign schedule for the North-Western part of the country.

Governor Nyesom Wike visited Yar'Adua's mother in Katsina.

Nyesom Wike

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, paid a visit to Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, in Katsina.

Wike, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited the aged mother on Tuesday, May 3, alongside former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

Bukola Saraki visited Yar'adua's Mother in Katsina.

Bukola Saraki

A former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki visited the mother and stepmother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in Katsina earlier in January 2022.

