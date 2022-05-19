Atiku Abubakar visited Hajiya Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of former president, Musa Yar’Adua in Katsina

Atiku declared that his visit to the state will not be complete without him visiting the aged woman

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Peter Obi and Governor Nyesom Wike have also visited Hajiya Yar’Adua recently

Former vice president Atiku Abubakr, paid a visit to Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, in Katsina.

Atiku, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited the aged mother on Thursday, May 19.

Atiku Abubakar visited Hajiya Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of former president, Musa Yar’Adua in Katsina. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Yar’dua died while in office 12 years ago.

Sharing photos from his visit, Atiku tweeted:

“My visit to Katsina would be incomplete without a stopover at the Yar’Adua family compound. Hajjia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of my late mentor, Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and former President Umaru Yar’Adua, has been a mother figure to me since my association with the family.

“I’m happy to have met her in good condition. She prayed for my success and peace and unity to return to our dear country.”

