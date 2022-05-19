The NNPP in Kano state has chosen its consensus candidates for all elective offices ahead of the 2023 polls

The party has Abba Kabir Yusuf and Aminu Abdussalam as its candidates for governorship and deputy seats

Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of the state, has been given the Kano Central ticket as agreed by all aspirants of the party

Kano - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has released a comprehensive list of candidates for elective seats in Kano state all of who emerged by consensus arrangement.

For the governorship and deputy seats, the NNPP has Abba Kabir Yusuf and Aminu Abdussalam respectively as its candidates in the northern state.

Both Yusuf and Abdulsalam had contested for the gubernatorial position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 but were floored by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

For the senatorial offices, a former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau has the Kano Central ticket, while a former executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Abdullahi Baffa is the flagbearer for the party’s ticket in Kano North.

For Kano South, the ticket was given to a former presidential adviser on National Assembly, Kawu Sumaila.

The lists of the candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly are contained in the photos below:

Ganduje’s commissioner of finance dumps APC, defects to NNPP ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Shehu Na’allah, the Kano state commissioner of finance and economic development, had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NNPP.

Na’allah defected to NNPP alongside his former boss, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday, May 18.

Legit.ng gathered that he was immediately selected as the consensus candidate for Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency after joining the NNPP.

2023: Kwankwaso unopposed in race for NNPP presidential ticket, Buhari’s former ally Buba Galadima reveals

Buba Galadima, a former member of the board of trustees (BoT) of the APC, had said that Rabiu Kwankwaso was the unopposed presidential hopeful of the NNPP.

Galadima disclosed the former Kano governor is the only person who purchased the presidential nomination form of the NNPP.

