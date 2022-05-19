Some photos of Nnamdi Kanu celebrating with his lawyers in court on Wednesday, May 18, have reminded Joe Igbokwe of his burnt house

Igbokwe, reacting to the photos, alleged that the IPOB leader and his legal team were celebrating his misfortune

The APC chieftain also went ahead to allege that Kanu and his lawyers were joyful over the destruction of the southeast by terrorists

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a set of photos in which Nnamdi Kanu and his team of lawyers were rejoicing in the chamber of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 18.

In one of the photos, Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome, the leader of Kanu's legal team, was seen dancing with Kanu after the court ruled in favour of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The photos were taken by The Cable which monitored the trial on Wednesday.

Mike Agbedor Abu Ozekhome was seen dancing with Kanu (Photo: The Cable)

Source: UGC

Reacting to this, Igbokwe, who is an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a keen supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid, claimed that Kanu and others were celebrating his burnt home and the destruction of the southeast.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

"They are celebrating my burnt home and the destruction of the southeast abi?"

See the photos below:

After FG's amended charges, court slams Nnamdi Kanu with bad news

However, the bail application filed by the detained IPOB leader was turned down by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court on Wednesday declined the application pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge filed against him by the federal government.

Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, held that Kanu has to explain why he breached the previous bail that was given to him before another favourable offer from the court.

The presiding judge was quoted to have said:

“Until the issue of absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached, is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.

“However, the defendant is at liberty to refile the application."

Source: Legit.ng