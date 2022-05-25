When EFFC officials stormed the house of Rochas Okorocha in Abuja on Tuesday, May 24, he went into serious prayer

The former Imo governor was seen in a video calling on God to come and help me while the commission's operatives were trying to break into his residence

In a video that has gone viral, Okorocha, an APC presidential aspirant, was praying with his family members in fear

FCT, Abuja - A video of how Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday, May 24, went prostrate on the floor when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tried to gain access into his Abuja house.

In the video shared on Youtube by one of the former Imo governor's relatives, he was seen praying with members of the family while all the doors in the house were shut.

Okorocha was praying while EFCC Broke into his house (Photo: Youtube)

Okorocha was heard frantically saying these words repeatedly in prayer:

"Come and help me, my Lord and my God. I thank you, Almighty God."

