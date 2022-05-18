The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu would be arraigned again on an amended six-count charges

This was followed by the trial Justice Binta Nyako fixed to hear the suit filed by Kanu regarding his bail application

Meanwhile, the federal government alleged that Kanu's lawyers were accomplices after he jumped bail and fled the country

The federal government is set to re-arraign the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on an amended six-count treasonable felony charge, Vanguard reports.

The amendment came on a day trial Justice Binta Nyako fixed to hear an application Kanu filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the charge against him.

A member of Kanu’s legal team, who craved anonymity, disclosed on Wednesday that FG had in the amended charge, listed some lawyers representing the embattled IPOB leader, including Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Mr. Maxwell Opara, as accomplices of the defendant.

FG, it was gathered, alleged that the said lawyers, were constantly in contact with Kanu, after he jumped bail and fled the country.

It will be recalled that Kanu was subsequently re-arrested and returned back to the country from Kenya, in controversial circumstance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Trial Justice Binta Nyako had on April 8, struck out eight out of the 15-count treasonable felony charge FG preferred against Kanu.

Justice Nyako held that the charges were mere repetitions that did not disclose any offence that could be sustained by the proof of evidence before the court.

FG had in the counts that were struck out, alleged that Kanu had through his broadcasts, incited members of the public to not only stage a violent revolution, but to attack police officers and also destroy public facilities in Lagos State.

While the court threw out counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12,13 and 14 of the charge, it okayed Kanu’s trial on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

The ruling followed an application Kanu filed to quash the entire charge against him, which he insisted was manifestly incompetent and legally defective.

The IPOB leader, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to try him on the strenght of an incompetent charge.

Ozekhome (SAN), further told the court that his client was “unlawfully, brutally and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya without his consent”.

He argued that since some of the allegations FG levelled against Kanu, were purportedly committed outside the country, the high court, therefore, lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the charge.

“The charges appears to give this court a global jurisdiction over offences that were allegedly committed by the Defendant, without specifying the location or date the said offences were committed”.

He argued that under the Federal High Court Act, such charge must disclose specific location where the offence was committed.

More so, Ozekhome contended that Kanu could not be charged with belonging to an unlawful organization since the action of FG, in proscribing the IPOB, is still subject of legal dispute at the Court of Appeal and therefore subjudice.

Consequently, he urged the court to dismiss the charge, as well as to discharge and acquit the defendant.

However, FG’s lawyer, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, opposed the application and urged the court to allow the prosecution to open its case.

He argued that Kanu’s application would touch the substance of the case that is yet to be heard.

“The position as at now is that the IPOB is a proscribed organization which was duly proscribed through the due process of law."

Months after assuming office as governor, Soludo visits IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in detention, photos emerge

Professor Charles Soludo visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu while in detention.

The governor of Anambra state said that Kanu was in his spirit even though he expressed sadness over the ongoing criminalities in the southeast region.

According to the number one man in Anambra, Kanu is not also happy about the brutal enforcement of sit-at-home by groups parading as members of IPOB.

Anambra governor Soludo explains how insecurity can end in southeast, his contribution

The growing level of insecurity in the southeast region had become a thing of worry to the new governor of Anambra state.

Soludo said he will ensure that everything right is done to end the violence and killings perpetrated by hoodlums in the region.

He also committed to joining forces with governors of other states of the southeast to meet the needs of the people and put a stop to the insecurity ravaging Igboland.

Source: Legit.ng