FCT, Abuja - The bail application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), has been turned down by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court Wednesday, May 18, declined the application pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge filed against him by the federal government.

Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, held that Kanu has to explain why he breached the previous bail that was given to him before he another favourable offer from the court, Vanguard reports.

According to Justice Nyako,

“Until the issue of absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached, is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.

“However, the defendant is at liberty to refile the application."

In the court's opinion, the suspect's trial had since 2015, suffered various setbacks by virtue of many interlocutory applications that have been filed in the matter.

The court then called on the parties to allow the case to proceed to trial to enable the determination of the charge.

FG amends charge against IPOB leader Kanu, gives reason

Recall that the government was set to re-arraign Kanu on an amended six-count treasonable felony charge.

The amendment came on a day trial Justice Binta Nyako fixed to hear an application Kanu filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the charge against him.

A member of Kanu’s legal team, who craved anonymity, disclosed on Wednesday that FG had in the amended charge, listed some lawyers representing the embattled IPOB leader, including Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Mr. Maxwell Opara, as accomplices of the defendant.

The federal government's position

The government, it was gathered, alleged that the said lawyers, were constantly in contact with Kanu after he jumped bail and fled the country.

