Ahead of primaries, the crisis rocking the ruling APC in Kano is gradually leading to the collapse of the party in the state

This time around, the deputy governorship candidate, Murtala Sule Garo, is said to be taking a walk out of the party soon

Meanwhile, some party stalwarts in Kano state have been defecting to the new party, the NNPP due to internal crisis rocking the nation's main party, the APC

Another crisis is currently brewing in the Kano chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the endorsed deputy governorship candidate, Murtala Sule Garo, is reportedly mulling defection.

Garo, the immediate past commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state, was endorsed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and paired with current deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna (as governor) to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

However, following a peace parley between Ganduje and Senator Barau Jibrin, a political arch-enemy of Garo from Kano North senatorial zone, Garo was said to have felt slighted, reports.

Earlier, Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada NNPP aspirant for House of representatives at Kano Municipal LG decamped to APC on Thursday. Photo credit: Ganduje New Media Promoters

Source: Facebook

Ganduje promises to step down for Barau

Ganduje agreed to step down for Barau for Kano North senatorial ticket after the Senator abandoned his gubernatorial ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sources claims

Sources said Garo felt Barau, aside being his political enemy, played major roles as one of the leaders of the factional G-7 that has been trying to wrest the control of the party away from their camp and should not have been welcomed back to the fold after the Supreme Court judgment firmly placed the party in the hands of the governor.

It was gathered that the governor and Barau visited Garo at his residence in the midnight of Wednesday to settle the grievances and make him rescind his plan to dump the ticket and the party.

But sources close to the former commissioner said even after the meeting, Garo remained unsure with the arrangement and refused to give a definite answer as to the request.

A source who pleaded anonymity said:

“He is planning to meet with his associates and make concrete decision, but he is still very sad about the development (Barau back in the fold) but he has not defected or abandoned the ticket."

Garo expresses worry

Garo is also said to be worried over the chain of defection hitting the ruling party in Kano, which many believe may affect the party’s fortunes in 2023.

Garo plans to join NNPP

It was further gathered that Garo may be considering joining the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which has been gathering momentum in Kano and has attracted many aggrieved APC bigwigs, including Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso an in-law to Garo

The national leader of NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is an in-law to Garo and was instrumental in establishing him as a formidable politician in the state.

Kwankwaso brought him into the mainstream Kano politics as the organising secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007.

Governor Ganduje storms Senator Shekarau’s residence

Meanwhile, Ganduje had visited the senator representing Kano central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The former governor (Shekarau) was said to have concluded plans to announce his decamping to the NNPP on Saturday, May 14, as the crisis within the APC reaches a tipping point.

The northern politicians had a closed-door meeting at Shekarau’s Kano home late Friday, May 13.

While the outcome of their meeting was not known yet, sources close to the former governor said Ganduje came to forestall the planned decamping of Shekarau to NNPP, which was led by Kwankwaso.

2023: Kano APC crisis takes fresh turn as Ganduje’s chief of staff joins Shekarau’s faction

Ali Makoda, who was until Friday, May 13, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, had dumped the APC for the NNPP.

He confirmed this development on Saturday, May 14.

He is the latest bigwig of the APC in Kano to join the fast-rising NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng