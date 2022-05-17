Ahead of the 2023 general election, Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido have decided to join forces to send APC packing in the Jigawa state

This is as the duos met recently to forge an alliance while dismissing claims regarding his reported defection from the APC to the PDP

Meanwhile, the former governor Jigawa state noted further that his major aim in joining the opposition party PDP was to work with major stakeholders closely, to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections

Two former governors of Jigawa state, Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido have resolved to work together to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from office in 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Turaki dropped the hint shortly after a meeting with the Jigawa People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s caucus at his Kano office where he refuted media reports that he had defected to the PDP from APC, saying he had never been an APC member.

He said he was one of the PDP’s senatorial aspirants in the 2019 general elections, saying he had to step down following his inability to present himself for screening as a result of the journey he made out of the country.

Former Jigawa Governor, Saminu Turaki decamp to PDP, joins Sule Lamido's governorship campaign Train. Photo credit: Buharist Reporters

Source: Facebook

The meeting with the two former governors

The former governor, who hosted the meeting, also maintained that contrary to media reports linking him with the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) floated by the former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, saying even though the former governor was his colleague, he had not decided to join forces with him politically.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Explaining his long absence from the political scene, the former governor said it was a decision he took to reflect and allow others to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He added that during the period of his absence, he had been receiving calls from his friends and associates to step in and bring back the Jigawa politics to what it used to be.

Turaki's union with ex-governor Sule Lamido

According to him, he decided to join hands with ex-governor Sule Lamido and push out governor Badaru with his political allies out of government house Dutse.

Turaki said:

“I decided to join hands with Lamido under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and make sure we flush out governor Badaru and APC from power with the aim to move Jigawa forward and to liberate people from APC dictatorships.

“As a leader, I didn’t join PDP to get any position but rather I will do my best and lead the party to victory in the forthcoming 2023 general election."

He noted that PDP is the only political party that has the structure and blueprint that can help in propelling the state to prosperity.

Governor Ganduje reveals anointed successor ahead of 2023

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly picked his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, as his preferred successor in 2023.

Gawuna’s choice was made at a stakeholders’ meeting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presided over.

The stakeholders were also said to have agreed that the former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, should be the running mate of Gawuna in the election.

2023: Bad news for APC, PDP, others as INEC issues fresh updates on election schedule

Nigeria’s electoral body, the independent national electoral commission (INEC) says there will be no room to reschedule the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The update was made known by the electoral body’s chairman, information and voter education committee, Mr. Festus Okoye who spoke to journalists on Monday, May 16.

Similarly, the electoral body through its national commissioner, Kunle Ajayi prompted political parties to be aware of the stipulated deadline to conclude their various primary elections which will elapse on Friday, June 3.

Source: Legit.ng