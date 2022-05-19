After officially joining the NNPP, former Kano governor Ibrahim Shekarau has spoken on why he dumped the ruling APC

Shekarau said he left the APC due to the failure of the party's leadership to resolve the factional crisis in Kano

The senator representing Kano central also expressed doubt about the commitment of Governor Ganduje to resolving the crisis

Kano - Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano, has revealed why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to TheCable, Shekarau who is the serving senator representing Kano central spoke on Wednesday, May 18, in an interview with Channels Television.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has opened up on why he dumped the ruling APC for the NNPP in Kano. Photo credit: @EffectyauriSani

The former Kano governor on Tuesday, May 17, officially joined NNPP after months of leadership tussle with Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

With the defection, Shekerau has now pitched his political tent with Rabiu Kwankwaso, another former governor of Kano, in the NNPP, against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Unresolved crisis led to my exit from APC, says Shekarau

Explaining the reasons behind his defection, Shekarau said APC’s inability to settle the crisis between his faction and Ganduje’s faction led to his exit from the party.

He said:

“That is very true. As a result of very many developments over the last couple of weeks or even months, after due consultations with the various constituencies that I represent, I left the party.

“Unfortunately, instead of the party leadership then, Mai Mala Buni, to convene a meeting to resolve the issue as a family matter within a few hours of the appeal court judgment, they rushed and granted certificate of recognition to the other faction.

“We ran to the Supreme Court, the judgment of the supreme court upheld the judgment of the appeal court that the matter is a party issue and that the party should bring the two sides together.

“We had several meetings with Mai Mala Buni leadership and both sides proposed the way forward. Unfortunately that was not implemented and it even worsened the situation."

Supreme Court did not recognise APC faction loyal to Ganduje - Shekarau

Contrary to media reports, Senator Shekarau said the Supreme Court did not say they recognise the leadership and faction of Abdullahi Abass which is loyal to Governor Ganduje.

"That was not the judgment. The judgment was that the party should go and resolve the crisis," the NNPP chieftain said.

Shekarau said the new APC leadership led by Adamu Abdullahi have been overwhelmed by the various arrangements of primary elections and did not have time to resolve the crisis.

He also doubted overnor Ganduje's commitment to resolving the crisis.

“I personally did quite a lot in getting the party to bring the two sides together and sit to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, the governor was always running around. It looks like he really did not want us to sit together to resolve the matter," Shekarau said.

Ganduje’s commissioner of finance dumps APC, defects to NNPP ahead of 2023

In a related development, Shehu Na’allah, the Kano state commissioner of finance and economic development, has defected from the ruling APC to the NNPP.

Legit.ng gathered that he was immediately selected as the consensus candidate for Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency after joining the NNPP.

Since Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the NNPP, both PDP and APC have been losing their members to the party.

