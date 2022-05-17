The latest position of the PDP's BoT chairman, Walid Jubril, will, no doubt, put presidential aspirants like Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, and others in suspense

Jubril noted on Tuesday, May 17, that the opposition party will produce a consensus candidate very soon

The BoT boss said this decision, of course, does not stop aspirants from contesting at the primary

Lafia, Nasarawa - Amid consultations by presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with delegates who will vote for them during the primary, the talk about a consensus option has emerged.

The Board of Trustee chairman of the PDP, Walid Jubril, has disclosed that the party will come up with a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Vanguard reports.

The PDP BoT boss said the party will produce a consensus presidential candidate soon (Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal)

However, Jubril, fielding questions from journalists, said the fact that the party's leadership is going for the option does not stop aspirants from contesting at the primary.

He noted that a loophole has forced the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) to reconsider its earlier agreement on zoning.

He said:

“The NEC has made it known earlier that there will be no zoning and no consensus. But right now there is a loophole, therefore we need to review that earlier decision and come up with a consensus candidature.

“We have agreed to sit together to review that very seriously and come up with a suitable candidate to lead our party in the contest.

“We are not stopping any aspirant from contesting but we have to resolve to consensus. All the aspirants from the south east, south west and the north are working together to produce a consensus."

