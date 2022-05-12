Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP has dropped the idea of zoning its presidential ticket

Consequently, the party has thrown open the ticket to presidential hopefuls who wish to continue with their ambition

These are some of the decisions made by the PDP in a meeting between the NEC and BoT on Wednesday, May 11

Benue - After days of what some political observers called indecision, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, May 11, reached some milestone agreements ahead of its primaries for the 2023 elections.

PDP's decision on zoning

The PDP's National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees (BoT) during a meeting in Benue state on Wednesday, agreed to drop the idea of zoning after considering the days left to prepare for the polls.

The NEC and BoT meeting was held in Benue (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

PDP presidential ticket and consensus

The NEC and BoT also approved that the party's presidential ticket be thrown open to all aspirants, ThisDay reports.

Added to this, both power blocs in the PDP advised and urged its leadership to accept the consensus option, Channels TV added.

These decisions came after a 37-man committee submitted its recommendation to the NEC and the BoT.

Reacting to the recommendations, the committee said in a communique:

“The 2022 National Zoning Committee, after extensive deliberations on the mandate given to it by the National Executive Committee of our great Party, at its 95th meeting held on Wednesday March 16, 2022, resolved as follows:

“That Zoning and Rotational Presidency provision in the PDP is good and served the party well in the past. It should be affirmed and it is hereby affirmed. We must always try to enshrine justice justly and fairly.

“That it is in the interest of justice and fair play that the party should take decision on zoning timeously so as to prevent complication to the process as it is happening now.

“In the light of the above, the presidential election should now be left open. However, the party should work towards a consensus candidate where possible."

2023: PDP’s presidential primary under threat over court case

Meanwhile, the hope of the PDP to hold a crisis-free presidential primary appears to have been threatened as the party and one of its presidential aspirants, Cosmos Ndukwe lock horns in court.

The PDP approached the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja to quash the suit.

The party challenged the authority of the Federal High Court to hear the suit.

