The ruling APC earlier inaugurated 17 panels for the screening of its governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants ahead of its primary election for the elective offices

The panels were responsible for the screening of 145 Governorship aspirants, 351 Senatorial aspirants and 1,197 aspirants for the House of Representatives

In a twist, the leadership of the party is yet to announce the results of the exercise which was conducted on Saturday and Sunday in Abuja

On Monday, May 16, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), failed to announce the results of last weekend’s screening of governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants, The Punch reports.

Despite waiting till late in the night, expectant journalists left the APC secretariat disappointed.

Although no reason was given, our correspondent gathered from a reliable source in the APC directorate of organisation that the results would be communicated to individual aspirants.

Governor Sani Bello was screened based on the prerequisites to qualify as a contestant for the seat of Senate, Niger North Senatorial District. Photo credit: APC NigerState

Source: Facebook

APC governorship and senatorial aspirants screening

The development came a day after journalists were restricted from covering Sunday’s screening of governorship and senatorial aspirants in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The exercise, which started late, was conducted amid tight security at Fraser Suites, the venue of the screening.

Legit.ng gathered that it was a joint decision taken by the leadership of the ruling party and the hotel management following the crowd violence and stampede on Saturday night.

Touts disrupt APC activities

Trouble started when touts and photographers masquerading as journalists engaged in a free-for-all allegedly over money after they infiltrated the venue midway through the programme.

A source from the party secretariat disclosed that the actual reason journalists were locked out was to control the huge crowd, which seemingly overwhelmed the hotel management on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the APC committees on Sunday, May 15, completed its two-day screening of 1,693 governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants.

APC aspirants screened

Among those screened for the senatorial tickets were former national chairman of the party, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; senator representing the Adamawa North District, Elisha Abbo; another aspirant eyeing his senatorial seat in Adamawa, Hamisu Medugu, and Ondo State First lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is vying for the Imo East senatorial seat.

The four politicians were among the 351 aspirants screened by the Mahmud Shinkafi-led committee on Saturday night.

Oshiomhole, who had earlier declared for the presidency, made a U-turn to settle for a ticket to contest the 2023 election for a seat to represent Edo North Senatorial District.

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race

Meanwhile, Kalu had said that nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Kalu had earlier withdrawn from the presidential race and backed Lawan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

2023: Kalu spills hard truth for APC, PDP over Kwankwaso's northern influence

In another development, former presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC has pointed out the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso as a major threat to APC and PDP.

Kalu said to match the influence and political foundation of Rabiu Kwankwaso in the north, the APC will have to field a presidential candidate from the same region.

The Senate chief whip disclosed that Kwankwaso is very much like a president waiting in the corner.

Source: Legit.ng