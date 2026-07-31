FCCPC boss Tunji Bello warned DisCos against transferring the cost of obsolete meter replacement to consumers

The warning came during a stakeholder meeting in Abuja that brought together NERC, NEMSA, and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions

Bello revealed that an earlier FCCPC intervention forced the suspension of a meter replacement programme at one DisCo

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has told electricity distribution companies (DisCos) they cannot pass the bill for replacing obsolete prepaid meters to consumers, insisting that customers must not bear the cost of infrastructure that has simply worn out over time.

FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tunji Bello made the warning on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Abuja at a stakeholder engagement on consumer protection and regulatory cooperation in Nigeria's electricity sector.

FCCPC vows to sanction DisCos which charge to replace obsolete meters. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The meeting included the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs).

Bello pointed to NERC's Order on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters as the guiding framework for DisCos, according to a report by Daily Sun.

Under that order, electricity customers are guaranteed that they will not pay for the replacement of obsolete meters, will not have their supply cut during the exercise, and will not face estimated billing as a result of delays in implementation.

"Consumers should never be disadvantaged because infrastructure has reached the end of its useful life through no fault of their own," Bello said.

Earlier FCCPC intervention forces suspension

The FCCPC chief disclosed that one of his earliest actions after taking office in July 2024 was to step in over plans by one DisCo to replace obsolete Unistar prepaid meters.

Customers had raised fears that they would be forced to pay for the new meters or face disruptions to their electricity supply.

In response, the FCCPC convened a meeting of NERC, NEMSA, and all DisCos, which led to the suspension of the replacement programme until the exercise could be brought into full compliance with existing regulations. NERC and NEMSA jointly endorsed the decision.

Bello used the occasion to argue that consumer protection works best when regulators act together rather than separately.

He noted that the Electricity Act 2023, which allows states to set up their own regulatory commissions and manage intrastate electricity markets, makes inter-agency coordination more critical than before.

"Consumers experience electricity as one system. When supply is interrupted, or a bill appears incorrect, they are not concerned about which regulator has jurisdiction. They simply expect protection," he said.

Regulators must act before harm occurs

Bello stressed that effective regulation means preventing consumer harm, not just resolving complaints after the damage is done.

He called on DisCos and all operators across the power sector to handle customer complaints fairly, operate transparently, and meet their regulatory obligations in full.

FCCPC announces plans to stop DisCos from charging for replacing obsolete DisCos. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He equally urged consumers to make use of existing complaint channels and engage regulators in good faith while asserting their rights.

Bello said every regulatory decision ultimately affects millions of Nigerians, including households, small businesses, hospitals, schools, and manufacturers who depend on reliable electricity for their daily lives and livelihoods.

Lagos to cancel old electricity debts for consumers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has clarified that its proposed 12-month electricity billing rule will not cancel outstanding debts already owed by electricity consumers, dismissing reports that suggested otherwise.

The regulator said the misunderstanding arose from interpretations of its draft Retail Electricity Supply Code, stressing that the provision is forward-looking and will only become effective after the code is officially adopted.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LASERC explained that the proposed rule does not apply to electricity debts accumulated before the new code comes into force.

Source: Legit.ng