A 41-year-old herder, Musa Lawal, collapsed at the scene after finding 42 of his cattle dead in Koroko community, Kwali Area Council, FCT

The FCT Treasurer of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association confirmed the cows were found dead at different locations in the bush after grazing on Tuesday

Kwali Area Council chairman directed security agencies to investigate and said the council was considering support for the affected herder

Abuja, FCT - Forty-two cows belonging to a herder in the Federal Capital Territory died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday evening, July 30, leaving their owner in hospital after he collapsed from the shock.

The FCT Treasurer of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Yahuza Ibrahim, confirmed the incident by telephone on Thursday, July 30.

Forty-two cows belonging to herder Musa Lawal were found dead under suspicious circumstances.Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He said the deaths occurred around 6:12pm in Koroko community, Kwali Area Council, when two sons of 41-year-old herder Musa Lawal took the animals out to graze, Leadership reported.

Abuja: How the cows were found

The cattle were discovered dead at several different spots across the bush after grazing. Ibrahim said the association immediately alerted its chairman, who sent him to assess the situation on the ground.

"Immediately we received the report, I alerted the MACBAN chairman, who directed me to proceed to the scene. We discovered that 42 cows had died. We suspect they may have eaten grass that had been sprayed with chemicals," Ibrahim said.

When Lawal arrived at the scene and saw the scale of the loss, he collapsed. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Kwali, where he was admitted and later discharged on Wednesday after recovering from the shock, Daily Trust reported.

Council opens investigation

The chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Nuhu Daniel Kwali, said he received news of the incident with shock and sadness.

He confirmed that he visited the family alongside Fulani community leaders to offer condolences over the loss.

The chairman said the council had directed relevant security agencies, including the Department of State Services, to carry out a thorough investigation into the cause of the deaths.

He added that the council was also looking into ways to support Lawal financially to ease the burden of the loss and to help prevent any possible tension between farming and herding communities in the area.

13-year-old herder loses 36 cattle in Benue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tears began to flow as a 13-year-old cattle herder by the name Abubakar Wada was shot dead.

The 36 cows belonging to the herder were also sIaughtered after gunshots from armed assailants near Fan district, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the herder.

Source: Legit.ng