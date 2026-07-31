Tanzanian singer Zuchu shared maternity photos on Thursday, July 30, 2026, revealing a heavily pregnant baby bump

The photos sparked massive conversation as they came just weeks after Zuchu announced the end of her six-year relationship with Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz was absent from the shoot, and Zuchu also held a baby shower on Friday, July 31, 2026

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has left fans and followers stunned after sharing maternity photos that revealed a very visible baby bump, just weeks after she publicly announced the end of her six-year relationship with Diamond Platnumz.

The photos, posted to her Instagram on Thursday, July 30, 2026, showed the singer dressed in a white outfit, confidently displaying her bump throughout what appeared to be a professionally styled maternity shoot.

Zuchu proudly shows off her baby bump in new hearwarming photos online. Credit: officialzuchu

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

"Growing Love and Eating for Two, pls be a chubby baby."

The post attracted reactions online, with fellow celebrities and fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Zuchu's Pregnancy Amid Breakup Announcement

The timing of the reveal has made the news even more striking. Only weeks earlier, Zuchu had publicly disclosed that she and Diamond Platnumz had parted ways, stating that she was choosing to prioritise her health, herself, and her music career.

The announcement marked the end of what had been one of East Africa's most high-profile celebrity relationships.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Tanzanian star Zuchu weeks after split from Diamond Platnumz. Credit: officialzuchu

Source: Instagram

Diamond Platnumz did not appear in any of the maternity photos, and Zuchu posed alone throughout the shoot.

On Friday, July 31, 2026, she also shared footage from her baby shower, further confirming the pregnancy.

The fact that she managed to keep the pregnancy hidden for what appears to be the full term has drawn wide admiration online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Diamond Platnumz fueled a new relationship rumour after singer Zuchu announced their breakup.

See Zuchu's pregnancy pictures that set the internet ablaze below:

A video from Zuchu's baby shower preparation is below:

Fans and Celebrities React to Zuchu's Reveal

The post drew an outpouring of support from across the entertainment world, including Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla. Here is what some followers had to say:

@its.priscy wrote:

"Congratulations "

@iyaboojofespris reacted with:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@spiceofficial commented:

"OMGGG CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN‼️. 🎉I pray for safe and healthy delivery 🥰 Tell the Baby Aunty Spice can't wait to meet Him/Her 😍😍😍"

@the_hijaby_journalist shared:

"Never been this happy for a stranger🥹♥️Congratulations.You will make a good momma"

@classy._.savage8 wrote:

"I salute you,,,a young woman with a very SMART brain and full of WISDOM,,,alot was said but you kept cool and calm like a QUEEN You are. You've never chased fame but fame has always chased you,, your husband is very lucky to have you as his WIFE. Hiding a pregnancy of a very big artist, keeping everything low-key from the first week to nine months,,,,shows how intelligent you are. CONGRATULATIONS and here are your flowers 💐💐💐💐💐... pregnancy really looked good on you,"

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Legit.ng also reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed fans with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng