A Nigerian woman living in the UK shared the full story of how she transported her dog Feisty from Lagos to London, breaking down every cost involved

The process took over six months, involved blood tests sent to an approved lab in the UK, and required two separate pet cargo companies across Nigeria and England

Feisty, who was born in Lagos and is described as the bully of her litter, broke out of her cage mid-flight during a layover in Addis Ababa

A Nigerian woman based in London has gone viral on TikTok after detailing the lengthy and expensive process of relocating her dog, Feisty, from Lagos to the United Kingdom, spending over N4 million in the process.

Funmi Yakubu shared the story in a vlog-style video that has drawn a wave of reactions from viewers, many of whom were stunned by the scale of the undertaking.

The lady mentions that the dog broke out of her cage in transit. Photo source: @funmiyakubu

Source: TikTok

She (@funmiyakubu) explained that Feisty is not simply a pet she picked up but is her "granddaughter" in the truest sense, born from one of two dogs she already owned in Lagos. When Feisty's mother had an unexpected litter of eight puppies, the family gave most away for free to trusted people.

One puppy, however, proved impossible to let go of, and that was Feisty, the boldest of the bunch, always climbing over her siblings and fighting for food.

A Six-Month Process Across Two Continents

Funmi's sister ultimately convinced her to take the dog and covered roughly 90% of the total cost. Before settling on a logistics provider, Funmi reached out to Critters, which quoted her N4.4 million, including a freight cost of N3.4 million. She eventually went with an agent named Taye, whose company Tail Wings charged N2.9 million for the same scope of services. Of that figure, N2.5 million went directly to Ethiopian Airlines, which offered the cheapest flight available, with a four-hour layover in Addis Ababa.

The preparation alone took more than six months. Requirements included microchipping, up-to-date vaccinations, and a rabies antibody blood test, which had to be sent to an approved laboratory outside Nigeria. Feisty's blood sample was sent directly to the UK and the results took around three months to come back. An unexpected additional fee of £533 was charged upon arrival at Heathrow's Animal Reception Centre, covering airline handling, customs clearance, and boarding.

Feisty Breaks Out of Her Cage Mid-Flight

True to her name, Feisty caused a stir during the journey. The airline reported she had broken free from her cage during the Addis Ababa layover and was found calmly sitting in the cargo hold when the plane landed.

After a wait of several hours at Heathrow for customs inspections, including an additional two-hour delay after Feisty was randomly selected for a more thorough check, Funmi finally collected her dog. Feisty was shy during the Uber ride home but, the moment she stepped into the London flat, the nerves vanished entirely. She began exploring, jumping, and behaving exactly as she always had back in Lagos.

Watch Funmi recount the full journey of bringing Feisty from Lagos to London:

Nigerians React to the Dog Relocation Story

@dangoneghostt said:

"Fiesty never sabi wetin you do for am."

@Twenty.sz said:

"I watched the whole video! Nothing is wrong with my attention span y'all. That was a good storytelling."

@jojofit said:

"I can't believe I watched this video till end as if I wan go UK."

@sophiaessien1 said:

"Fiesta don go abroad, we still de here."

@mag_diamond1 said:

"See as I just listen to the end… for something were I no fit relate"

@Ify said:

"Our japa dog."

@Ekemini said:

"This is my sign to get a dog."

Another dog relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady was reunited with her beloved dog in Canada.

The emotional moment was shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the journey of her pet's relocation from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng