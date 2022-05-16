Rotimi Amaechi, earlier inaugurated the five Governing Boards of Parastatals under the Ministry after Buhari ordered cabinet members with political ambitions to resign

Amaechi, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the board members would help restructure and reposition the agencies for a robust, transparent and accountable economy

The minister has finally resigned from his appointment so as to focus on his presidential ambition ahead of the APC primaries scheduled to hold later this month but AGF Malami is yet to leave on deadline day

The Nigerian minister of transportation and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Amaechi, has finally resigned from office.

According to Sahara Reporters, the minister’s resignation is in line with the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to cabinet members with political ambitions.

Buhari last Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, directed members of his cabinet seeking political offices to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Amaechi has finally resigned from Buhari’s cabinet. Photo credit: Deedaddy Abdullahi

Source: Facebook

The minister made this development known on Monday, May 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

AGF Malami has refused to resign

However, Amaechi’s counterpart in the Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has refused to resign despite today (Monday) being the deadline, Legit.ng gathered.

Malami, who is also the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF), had in April declared interest in the Kebbi state governorship race.

AGF Malami pulled out of the 2023 race

However, last Friday, he pulled out of the Kebbi state governorship race.

He had distributed over 200 exotic vehicles to party members ahead of the governorship primary in the state.

He had also submitted his N50 million party nomination form at the International Conference Centre.

Several sources close to the minister said he withdrew from the race over fear that he may not get the ticket.

Buhari holds valedictory session with 10 exiting Ministers

On Friday, May 13, President Muhammadu Buhari held a valedictory session with ten ministers that tendered their resignation letters to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections, Vanguard reports.

President Buhari also promised to fill as soon as possible the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this disclosure while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

10 APC chieftains who might be appointed as replacements for outgoing ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 11, asked ministers who have political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections to resign from their various offices with immediate effect.

The president gave the order during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The spokesman of the government and minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed confirmed the order while speaking to journalists after the meeting.

In this piece, Legit.ng projects the possible replacements for the ministers in their various states.

Source: Legit.ng