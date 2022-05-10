Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, and former Lagos governor, on Monday, May 9, hinted at what some might call his manifesto for 2023.

The APC national leader disclosed a five-point agenda he will focus on if he emerges president eventually.

Speaking to party delegates on Monday in Katsina, Tinubu stated that he has all it takes to govern the country.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he explained that he possessed all the requisite qualities to be seen as a potential president of Nigeria due to his wide knowledge and experience as well as his track record of achievement in governance.

Going further, Jagaban vowed to achieve the following if given the mandate to lead Nigeria:

Unite Nigerians and give them more hope irrespective of tribe or religion. Develop a new strategy and commit enough resources to fight banditry and other related crimes if voted as president. Focus on Economic Development Focus on Education Infrastructural development to get Nigeria working again.

His words:

“I come to unite Nigeria and not to divide it; I come to bring you hope, prosperity, happiness, job, and stability. Though tongues may differ, the brotherhood will stand; you are my brother and together we will defeat poverty.”

“Anybody that wants it can run, but not everybody can become the president."

In his response, Governor Aminu Masari admitted that Nigeria needs a leader with wide experience in governance.

The Katsina governor expressed the belief and confidence that Nigeria would certainly overcome the challenges confronting it soon.

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, others in tight corner as APC slams aspirants with tough conditions

The APC had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

