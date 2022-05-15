Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Jigawa to campaign for votes from APC delegates in the state

The move by the vice president is in continuation of the ruling party’s forthcoming presidential primary

After meeting with the delegates, the vice president expressed optimism that he would get their support during the primary election

Dutse - Stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa on Saturday, May 14 interacted with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN in Dutse, the state capital.

Osinbajo’s Saturday visit to Jigawa is in continuation of his nationwide consultations with APC stakeholders and delegates, and his main message was that for the 2023 elections, decisions should be based on what is in Nigeria’s best interest.

Osinbajo speaking to the APC delegates in Jigawa during his visit to the state. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

On arrival in Dutse, Osinbajo was received by a crowd of supporters, at the airport and senior state government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini Adamu, who represented Governor Badaru Abubakar who was out of town at the time of the visit.

At the townhall style interaction with the delegates, which also featured a questions and answers session, the vice president restated his view that decisions about the 2023 elections be based on what is best for the country, its destiny, and its future as a nation.

His words:

“We should make a decision based on the future of our children. We can make progress; we can move on. All I ask you to do is what is in the best interest of Nigeria; vote in the interest of our children.”

He also restated how his training and experience in governance serving as vice president under President Muhammadu Buhari, would help him to lead the country effectively as president in 2023 if given the ticket and elected under the APC platform.

He said:

“As vice president, the president has given me an opportunity that I do not think any other vice president has been given.”

Later while speaking during a brief chat with the media after the meeting, Prof. Osinbajo noted that he was happy with the interactions with the Jigawa delegates.

He noted that:

“Obviously, all the issues that we discussed are issues that concern the country very significantly. We talked about agriculture, we talked about youth empowerment, education, technology, and a wide variety of issues.

“I think it was extremely fruitful, and at least we all understand where we are coming from and where we ought to be in the few years ahead. All of us are very happy that we were able to have this engagement.”

