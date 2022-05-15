Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has reacted to "rumour making the rounds" that he has withdrawn from the presidential race

The former minister of Niger Delta affairs said the rumour is laughable, noting that he is still very much in the 2023 presidential race

Akpabio also expressed confidence that he will clinch the APC's presidential ticket and go on to win the main election and succeed Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta affairs, says he has not and will not withdraw from the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post sighted on his Facebook page by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 15, Akpabio said the rumour making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the presidential race "is indeed laughable".

Former Niger Delta affairs minister Godswill Akpabio said he will not withdraw from presidential race. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

The former minister reiterated that he will not withdraw, boasting that he will win the ruling party's presidential ticket.

Akpabio also said the report by a newspaper that he is obtained a senatorial nomination form is false.

He added that he would win the 2023 presidential election and be sworn in as the next president of Nigeria.

He wrote:

"The rumour making the rounds that I have withdrawn from the Presidential race is indeed laughable.

"I have not withdrawn, neither have I obtained any Senatorial Nomination form, as published by a newspaper today.

"I am very much in this race and I am in it, to WIN. Rumours of my purported withdrawal are signs of fear of my person in the race.

"I have not withdrawn, I will not withdraw. I will win this race and be sworn in as your next President, by God's grace, in 2023."

Akpabio for president: Nigerians react

Ebri Samuel said:

"I would have taken your conviction to win the race serious but I remember how you promised to deliver Akwa Ibom to APC within the first 2 hours of voting in the last elections, am sure you still remember what the result was."

Paul Antigha Jnr said:

"Our incoming President. No need joining issues with agents of misinformation."

Ubong Udontuk said:

"No room for distractions

"Nigeria must experience that Uncommon Leadership you gave to Akwa Ibom State during your reign as the Chief Executive."

Joel Charles said:

"You are a good man. Winning the presidential seat will be a thing of joy. But if you lose, you will still be respected and love."

Babalola Jamiu Olawale said:

"Hmmm, you that can't win your senatorial district ,and want to win the presidential election that involved the entire country."

Akpabio resigns after President Buhari's directive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Akpabio, resigned in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

Recall that the president had during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, May 11, ordered all cabinet members eyeing elective offices to quit before Monday, May 16.

The personal assistant to the minister on media, Jackson Udom, confirmed his resignation.

