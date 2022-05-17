One of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides, Senator Ita Enang, has resigned from his office in the presidency

Enang was the president's aide on National Assembly (Senate) before he resigned on Monday, May 16

The APC senator is leaving the office to pursue his governorship ambition in Akwa Ibom come 2023 elections

Senator Ita Enang, the presidential adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, has resigned his appointment to further and possibly actualise his bid to become Akwa Ibom's next governor in 2023.

Enang served as special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Senate) between 2015 and 2019, Leadership reports.

The senator is pursuing a governorship bid in Akwa Ibom (Photo: Kanyi Daily)

In a statement released by Enang's publicity secretary, Edet Ekpenyong, the former presidential aide expressed gratitude to President Buhari for giving him the rare opportunity to serve.

The statement reads:

“The time has come. I intend to contest for the governorship of Akwa Ibom state on the platform of our party, the APC, for which I now seek nomination, having purchased and submitted the nomination and expression of interest forms.

“I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue a gubernatorial electoral cause.”

