Emerging reports are favoring the talk that AGF Abubakar Malami has dropped his ambition to become Kebbi governor in 2023

One of those who are claiming this is Joe Igbokwe, a keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's aide

Malami was also seen among other outgoing ministers for whom President Buhari organised a valedictory session on Friday, May 13

Reports yet to sufficiently confirmed have it that Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has dropped his ambition to become Kebbi governor in 2023.

Daily Trust learnt from sources close to the minister that he has decided to retain his seat as the minister of justice till 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari's second administration will expire.

Malami has reportedly dropped his governorship ambition (Photo: Abubakar Malami, SAN)

The newspaper also said President Buhari recently advised Malami to shelve his gubernatorial ambition and stay in his cabinet for the period.

However, speaking with journalists on the issue, Malami's media aide, Umar Gwandu, said he is yet to be officially notified of his principal's latest decision.

On his part, Joe Igbokwe, a strong supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, categorically stated that Malami has pulled out from the governorship race.

Read Igbokwe's post on Facebook:

The minister was also seen among ministers for whom the president organised a valedictory session at State House, Abuja on Friday, May 13.

Minister of Justice Malami finally opens up on resigning from office

Meanwhile, Malami had reacted to claims that he has already resigned his office.

In his keynote address during a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Malami dismissed the claim and cautioned journalists to verify reports before releasing them.

In fact, he called for the prosecution of journalists used by politicians like puppets.

His words:

“It is high time that we enhance media literacy for Nigerians to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information.

“Many who relied on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation."

