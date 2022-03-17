AGF Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's minister of justice, has made it clear that he will finish his tenure gloriously in 2023

Malami gave the affirmation in reaction to claims by some media outfits that he has resigned from office

The minister warned journalists to do their job thoroughly and stop being used by mischievous politicians

Abuja - Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has reacted to claims that he has already resigned his office.

In his keynote address during a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Malami dismissed the claim and cautioned journalists to verify reports before releasing them, Punch reports.

The minister of justice said he will end his tenure in 2023 (Photo: @munir_assalafiy)

In fact, he called for the prosecution of journalists used by politicians like puppets, Nigerian Tribune added.

His words:

“It is high time that we enhance media literacy for Nigerians to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information.

“Many who relied on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation.

“There is naturally an end to everything. My tenure in office has not yet ended. I pray for a glorious end.”

Asset recovery: Why some people are after AGF Abubakar Malami, group opens up

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law had condemned the attack on Malami by some individuals over the recent assets recovery drive in Nigeria.

The coalition on Thursday, February 3, in a statement seen by Legit.ng reported that the alleged awarded a multi-billion naira asset recovery contract to a company and its lawyers secretly being orchestrated by enemies of the AGF.

Signed by Gabriel Agibi, the coalition's president, the statement said the consistency of the attacks indicates a sinister motive to cause a submission to the whims and caprices of a select few.

Agibi said the few individuals or groups of people were bent on subverting the judicial process in Nigeria in ways too numerous to mention.

