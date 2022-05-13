The Chief Whip of the Senate who earlier withdrew from the 2023 presidential race has weighed in on PDP zoning

Ahead of the primaries, Senator Kalu urged the PDP to support the North East if the opposition party will not support totally a presidential candidate from the South East

Kalu noted further that the North East and the South East remain the two zones yet to produce a president despite having people who are capable to govern the country in the polity

Senator Orji Kalu has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to throw its weight behind a presidential candidate from the North East if the party will not give it all to hopefuls from the Southeastern region of the country, Channels TV reports.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalu was of the opinion that as the primary elections for political parties draw closer, it is important to pay attention to which geopolitical zone gets the presidential tickets of the two major political parties – the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the PDP.

He noted that the North-East zone understands better the pains of South Eastern Nigeria.

Senator Orji Kalu reveals the region PDP should give its presidential ticket. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Kalu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"If there is any zone that understands the pains of South Eastern Nigeria for being shut out of the presidential seat, it is its counterpart, the North East."

Kalu explained further

The Senator added that the two zones remain the only zones that are yet to produce a president despite having the most capable hands in governance.

He argued that

“The two zones remain the only zones that are yet to produce a president despite having the most capable hands to govern the country."

Senator Kalu speaks on the two zones

According to him, if in any circumstances, the PDP fails to give its ticket to the South East, he would encourage the party for fairness and equity to support the North East. He added that in that situation, the North East could produce candidates for the two major political parties.

While acknowledging that his position may not be palatable to ‘the theorists’ and to the few who are emotive to the core, the former Abia state governor maintained that the real “fairness, equity, and justice” is what he stands for.

The Senator in buttressing the reason for his stand regarding the 2023 presidency, said Nigeria is a large country where justice is the only means to strengthen the unity of the nation.

Senator Orji Kalu pulls out of 2023 presidential race

In a related development, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, another presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, has also announced his withdrawal from the race.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, May 9, Kalu said his decision was informed by the fact that the ruling party has refused to zone the presidency, particularly to the southeast zone where he hails from.

The former governor of Abia state also announced that he has picked the form to run for Abia North Senatorial zone election.

Senator Orji Kalu snubs Tinubu, reveals who he's backing to become president after announcing his withdrawal

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has backed the presidential ambition of the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan joined the presidential race on Monday, May 9, when a group of his friends and some senators purchased the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for him.

Shortly after the development, Senator Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

Source: Legit.ng