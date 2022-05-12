Controversies have continued to greet the decision of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to surrender his bid for the presidency

South-south elder stateman, chief Edwin Clark labeled Kalu as a betrayal to his own people after withdrawing his ambition

Meanwhile, Kalu in response to Clark's comment stated that the submissions of the highly revered leader was wrong

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former presidential aspirant who recently backed out of the race for the 2023 general polls has reacted to claims by elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark that he made the decision in a bid to betray his kinsmen.

Kalu in his reaction via a 10 paragraph post on his official Facebook page debunked the allegations levelled against him by Chief Clark.

Senator Orji Kalu says he has sacrificed a lot fighting for the political interest of the Igbos. Photo Credit: (Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Abia state disclosed that his decision to quit was informed by all indications available to him that a southeast aspirant cannot win the primaries of any political party without a consensus.

He said:

“The truth is, Chief Edwin Clark knows the South-East cannot get the ticket of any party in an open contest as it is today without a gentleman agreement to concede it to the South-East.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, Kalu further disclosed that he was the first person to herald and champion the course of a southeastern candidate when it was initially generalized by many as a campaign for the southerners which consist of two micro-zones (southeast, southwest and south-south).

Kalu however, did not fail to pay tribute and respect to the elder statesman further stating that the betrayal in the whole situation is not him but rather those from the other micro-regions (southwest and south-south) of the south who purchased the presidential forms against the southeast aspirants.

Kalu's Facebook post:

He said:

“If all the aspirants from the South-West and South-South cannot support their brothers from the South-East, It is only politically correct to support the North-East geo-political zone, which to me is the shortest route for the South-East geopolitical zone to produce the president after their 8 years instead of waiting for another 16 years.

“It is rather surprising to me that Chief Edwin Clark didn't call the majority of other Southerners including governors working against the South-East to order or the names he called me.

“What did you say or do when all the aspirants from South-South and southwest were buying forms to run against South Easterners who have always supported them.”

I sacrificed a lot fighting for Igbos - Senator Kalu

Kalu in his statement accused some people in the southern region of supporting the presidential bid of a nothern candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He however reiterated his loyalty to his people stating in his political sojourn he has lost a lot and sacrifice plenty for the good course of his people.

He said:

"The welfare of my people is a passion that is driving me, I am not doing anything to advance my personal interest or seek personal glorification. I also lost my businesses fighting for the political interest of the Igbos. I cannot betray them now if I didn't do it yesterday."

