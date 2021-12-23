Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo seems to be a popular choice among many Nigerians for the 2023 presidency

A prominent Nigerian and former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is one of such Nigerians

The vice president is also the choice of so many popular pressure groups in the country and beyond

Minna - Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

VP Osinbajowas praised by General Babangida for his leadership qualities. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

Babangida further endorsed VP Osinbajo for the top job and urged him to stay focused and be resilient.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“I know the vice president very well. He is a good man. A man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is a worthy person to work with. We need a good man to lead Nigeria.

“A man who has passion for this country’s economy. Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good. You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key.

“I want to convey my best wishes to the vice president through you. And I want you to tell him to stay on cause. I know it's not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best.”

The former military leader told the group that he accepted to speak to them because of the person of the vice president and because of his conviction that Professor Osinbajo has what it takes to lead the country.

The National Convener of the Organization, Mr. OJo Foluso said they were happy with IBB’s endorsement.

His words:

“We came to consult the Oracle and the Oracle has spoken. General IBB is an oracle because he understands Nigeria.”

He said they would continue to mount pressure on VP Osibanjo to pick interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023.

Also speaking, the leader of the team, Chief Emma Ejiofor, said the group was ready to work with the advice of prominent citizens like IBB because of their sound knowledge and understanding of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was in dire need of leaders with conviction and passion for her development.

2023: Group Warns Against Fresh Plots to Defame VP Osinbajo

Recall that the Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation had earlier disclosed that plans are being perfected by some unscrupulous element to defame VP Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, the plans include a smear campaign and character assassination of the vice president.

The group made this known through a statement signed by its national convener, Ojo Sylvanus Foluso, and sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 8.

2023: Declare for Presidency, Ogun Youths beg VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, youths under the aegis of Ogun Youth Network have urged VP Osinbajo to step forward and contest for president.

According to the group, Osinbajo remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari having worked closely with him.

Oluwagbenga Odumosu, the chairman of the Ogun Youth Network, also noted that the vice president has what it takes to govern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng