The PDP NEC has jettisoned zoning and thrown open the contest for its presidential ticket ahead of 2023

This was revealed in a communique released by the party's spokesman, Debo Ologunagba after the NEC meeting

The PDP also confirmed its national convention will hold at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at the end of May 2022

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opted to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open rather than zone it to a particular region of the country.

The spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, announced this decision while briefing reporters at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP NEC decision has cleared the way for Atiku and other northern aspirants to contest. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The communique issued by the party resolved as follows:

1. NEC commended the dedication of the National Working Committee (NWC) under the chairmanship of Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu in effectively piloting the affairs of our party, particularly in the organization of processes preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. NEC restated its confidence in the ability of the NWC to lead our party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

3. NEC applauded other organs of the party; namely the Board of Trustees (BoT), the PDP Governors’ Forum, the National Assembly Caucus, the zonal and state organs of the party, our structure at various levels, critical stakeholders, and teeming members across the country for their efforts in strengthening our party in the mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC.

4. NEC commended the NWC for the deft handling of issues relating to the conduct and outcome of our party congresses at various levels preparatory to the election of candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

5. NEC applauded the spirit of sportsmanship being exhibited by our leaders, critical stakeholders, aspirants, and party members on issues relating to our Congresses.

On the state of the nation

6. NEC strongly decried the worsening insecurity and continued killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists who are emboldened by the exposed refusal of the APC-led government to confront the terrorists even when it knows their locations, listens to their phone conversations, and even aware of their plans.

7. NEC condemned the failure/refusal of the APC government to rescue our citizens still languishing in their abductors’ dens including victims of last month’s terrorist attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train. NEC urged the federal government to live up to its constitutional duty to secure life and property and ensure an unconditional release of all the abductees.

8. NEC expressed dismay that our security command and control coordination structure has collapsed under President Muhammadu Buhari as Mr. President remains “absent” having abdicated his duties as Commander-in-Chief and surrendering sovereignty over a substantial part of our country to terrorists.

9. NEC further condemned the humongous corruption and deliberate economic manipulations in the APC government which have crippled our productive sector and resulted in the unbearable high cost of food items and other essential goods and services with consequential excruciating economic hardship to our citizens.

10. NEC rejected the continuing closure of public universities in Nigeria due to the refusal/failure of the APC government to decisively address the lingering industrial action by lecturers in public universities despite the huge resources at its disposal. It cautioned the APC to stop playing with the emotions, destiny, and future of our youths and take action to address the industrial action immediately so that our children can go back to their classes.

11. NEC condemned in very strong terms the mass looting of our national treasury and diversion of public funds through the orchestrated purchase of APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms by all manner of persons at excessive N100 million to warehouse slush funds for APC to rig the 2023 general elections. We restate our demand to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate all APC presidential aspirants in this regard.

12. NEC restated the call by the party for the immediate resignation, arrest, and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for alleged manipulations and financial impropriety in the CBN which contributed to the collapse of our national economy.

13. NEC vehemently rejected the continued stay of Mr. Emefiele as CBN governor after being confirmed as a card-carrying member of the APC. The CBN is the custodian and keeper of all INEC-sensitive materials used in all elections. Having been confirmed as a member of the APC, Mr. Emefiele, can no longer be trusted with INEC sensitive materials which are key to the guarantee of free, fair, and credible elections.

14. NEC assures Nigerians that the PDP is resolute in taking very firm legitimate series of actions in the march to restore and protect the sanctity of our Central Bank and the electoral process

Zoning:

15. After a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP national zoning committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.

NEC noted the recommendation of the zoning committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the party should take decision on zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.

Presidential Primary and National Convention

16. NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our party’s presidential candidate on Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Abuja

17. NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as deputy chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as secretary.

18. NEC assured of free, fair, credible, and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

2023 Elections: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng