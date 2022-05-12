Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been commended for the reforms in the ruling All Progressives Congress

A group within the party said the APC national chairman has revitalised, and overhauling the ruling party

The group also stated that rejuvenating the party before the 2023 general elections is in the best interest of all members

FCT, Abuja - The Forum of APC Organising Secretaries (APC-FORS) which comprises all the zonal, state, local government and ward organising secretaries of the All Progressives Congress, has eulogised the National Working Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for revitalising, overhauling and rejuvenating the party in the best interest of all members.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 12 by the chairman of the forum, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere.

Dr. Agbomhere (right) was recently in Ghana to meet the ruling party's chairman in the country as part of reforms in the APC. Photo credit: APC south-south media

Part of the statement read:

"The sleepless nights, hard work, and selfless service of the current leadership of the party is yielding results and have rekindled hope, faith, and commitment in the party membership, hence the interest of all Nigerians in the affairs of the party.

''The level of interest in the party, where we have several presidential aspirants contesting freely, women and special persons getting nomination forms for free, and youths being encouraged to run, is not a manifestation of a miracle, but the deliberate and concerted efforts of the new leadership of the party to develop the politics of our nation.''

Legit.ng gathered that the forum which has the national organising secretary of the party as patron, was birthed by the six zonal organising secretaries of the party.

According to the south-south zonal organizing secretary:

"The creation of the forum was necessitated by the rising need to build formidable structures across the various levels of our party in the country by engaging the Nigerian voters with the achievements of the All Progressives Congress/Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

''The forum is driven by the collective willpower to ensure that the party never loses any election at the national, zonal, state, local government area, and ward levels.

''The offices of the organizing secretaries of APC at various levels, like a river which receives rain from the sky, draw their strength from the office of the national organising secretary headed by His Excellency, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu."

Agbomhere meets Ghanaian ruling party chairman, seeks collaboration

Recall that Dr. Agbomhere recently visited the Ghanaian ruling party chairman, Hon. Fredrick Worsemao Armah Blay in Accra.

Agbomhere during the meeting called for collaboration between the ruling party in Nigeria - APC and its counterpart in Ghana to strengthen democracy in Africa.

Blay in his response expressed the readiness of his party to work with its Nigerian counterpart for the betterment of the two countries.

Governor Hope Uzodimma says APC is a people-driven party in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state recently declared that the APC is a people-driven political party in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma also said the ruling party will continue to rank high before Nigerians at all times.

The Imo governor made the comment at the welcome ceremony of Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere, the state's APC chairman.

